Mgosi 10.3.2020 09:23 am

Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs?

Khama Billiat. Pic: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat could launch yet another campaign to leave at the end of the season, seeing that he is unhappy with the minimal game time he is getting under Ernst Middendorp.

“The challenge for Billiat is that he is used to being treated like the star and the most important player of the team and he is not getting that treatment at Amakhosi.

“If you look back at his time with Mamelodi Sundowns and the Zimbabwean national team, he would be thrown into the starting line-up even after an injury, but at Chiefs, Ernst doesn’t mind benching him for big games and that could really drive him away from Amakhosi,” said a source.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs to just forge ahead

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Polokwane City are said to be interested in Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane, who has not been active at the club for a while now.

Molangoane’s lack of game time at Amakhosi after recovering from injury has prompted Rise and Shine to try and make a quick move on the speedy winger especially considering his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Has Middendorp developed a ‘small team mentality’ and applied it at Chiefs? 10.3.2020
Smelling gold and black blood 10.3.2020
Majoro faces uncertain future at AmaZulu 10.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 