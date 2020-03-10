Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs?

“The challenge for Billiat is that he is used to being treated like the star and the most important player of the team and he is not getting that treatment at Amakhosi.

“If you look back at his time with Mamelodi Sundowns and the Zimbabwean national team, he would be thrown into the starting line-up even after an injury, but at Chiefs, Ernst doesn’t mind benching him for big games and that could really drive him away from Amakhosi,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Polokwane City are said to be interested in Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane, who has not been active at the club for a while now.

Molangoane’s lack of game time at Amakhosi after recovering from injury has prompted Rise and Shine to try and make a quick move on the speedy winger especially considering his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

