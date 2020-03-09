Pirates to sweeten Maritzburg trio deal with Mpontshane, says source

According to a source, the Buccaneers have sweetened the deal by offering goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who is struggling to get game time at Pirates this current campaign.

It is understood that Pirates and Maritzburg United are currently in serious talks regarding a deal to have the trio go to Mayfair and Mpontshane go the other way.

“The talks are at the advanced stage, but they are kept under wraps because there are other players who are interested in the Maritzburg players, especially Ofori and De Reuck,” said a source close to the negotiations.

Pirates have long been linked with Ofori and as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, the Ghanaian goalkeeper has hinted that he could be on his way out of the Pietermaritzburg-based side.

Meanwhile, reports have merged that Pirates are also keen to sign Maritzburg defender Siyanda Xulu, whose contract with the Team of Choice is set to expire at the end of the current season.

