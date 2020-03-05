Mgosi 5.3.2020 10:20 am

Ex-Pirates winger joins Championship side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Orlando Pirates player Riyaad Norodien has settled for a move to GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya United after he was discarded by Cape Town City.

Norodien joined Pirates after a good spell at Ajax Cape Town but never broke into the starting XI at the Buccaneers and then moved to City.

He couldn’t make an impact there either and was offloaded in January.

“He had other offers from top-flight teams but wanted to stay in the Cape. Umoya made him a good offer and also made it clear they need him in their fight for promotion and he could add value,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Pirates have confirmed that assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has ‘been seconded’ to join Chippa United.

Pirates announced Mokwena’s move to Chippa on their website on Wednesday.

