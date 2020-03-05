City ready to pounce on out-of-favour Chiefs midfielder

Molangoane’s lack of game time at Amakhosi after recovering from injury has prompted Rise and Shine to try and make a quick move on the speedy winger especially considering his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

READ: Frustrated defender wants out at Kaizer Chiefs

“Look my brother, this is not official yet but the truth is the club is looking at making a move on him,” revealed the source. “The club is still trying to find out whether Chiefs will offer him a new deal or not, but it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Philani Zulu’s stay at Chiefs might be cut short with the left-back having struggled for game time under Ernst Middendorp.

Zulu joined Amakhosi in 2017 from Maritzburg United but never cemented his place in the left-back position, though he managed to get some game time under then coach Steve Komphela.

At the moment, the left-back has been failing to make the matchday squad.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.