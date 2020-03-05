Mgosi 5.3.2020 09:44 am

City ready to pounce on out-of-favour Chiefs midfielder

Phakaaaathi Reporter
City ready to pounce on out-of-favour Chiefs midfielder

Joseph Molangoane of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Polokwane City are said to be interested in Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane, who has not been active at the club for a while now.

Molangoane’s lack of game time at Amakhosi after recovering from injury has prompted Rise and Shine to try and make a quick move on the speedy winger especially considering his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

READ: Frustrated defender wants out at Kaizer Chiefs

“Look my brother, this is not official yet but the truth is the club is looking at making a move on him,” revealed the source. “The club is still trying to find out whether Chiefs will offer him a new deal or not, but it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Philani Zulu’s stay at Chiefs might be cut short with the left-back having struggled for game time under Ernst Middendorp.

Zulu joined Amakhosi in 2017 from Maritzburg United but never cemented his place in the left-back position, though he managed to get some game time under then coach Steve Komphela.

At the moment, the left-back has been failing to make the matchday squad.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Moleko confident Chiefs will lift league trophy 5.3.2020
Chiefs hit with injuries ahead of AmaZulu clash 5.3.2020
Derby win was defining for Chiefs 5.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on

Local News ‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Parliament NPA admits not many serious graft cases made it to trial for 10 years

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 