Frustrated defender wants out at Kaizer Chiefs

Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Philani Zulu’s stay at Kaizer Chiefs might be cut short with the left-back having struggled for game time under Ernst Middendorp, a source at the club has revealed.

Zulu  joined Amakhosi in 2017 from Maritzburg United but never cemented his place in the left-back position, though he managed to get some game time under then coach Steve Komphela.

At the moment, the left-back has been failing to make the matchday squad.

“Phila is struggling at the club, I don’t really know what’s happening. I mean, he is such a quality player but the coach doesn’t give him a chance to play and you know what it’s like when a player gets frustrated,” said the source.

READ: Khune rules out move to Orlando Pirates

Meanwhile, Itumeleng Khune has no intentions of leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Orlando Pirates or any other club.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper says he will retire at Amakhosi.

