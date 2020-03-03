Mgosi 3.3.2020 09:59 am

Tshabalala eyes Kaizer Chiefs return

A source claimed that Shabba wants to go back to the side he left two years ago to join Turkish side, Erzurumspor.

With his proposed move to a Chinese club put on ice due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, Siphiwe Tshabalala is now aiming at a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, Phakaaathi has heard.

“He doesn’t want any other local club. If he is to stay here, it will only be if he rejoins Chiefs. But right now that move looks unlikely. Chiefs already have an aging squad and he is on the wrong side of 30 already but you can never say anything with certainty in this game,” said the source.

Shabba was at some point a target of GladAfrica Championship side Moroka Swallows but he declined their offer as he wanted to go back overseas.

Highlands Park and SuperSport United are also said to to have shown an interest.

