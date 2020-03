Maluleka’s deal at Kaizer Chiefs ends at the end of June and he is now legally allowed to speak to any team regarding his future.

A source claimed that with Dean Furman leaving Matsatsantsa the team will need someone to fill his place and Maluleka fits the bill.

“The club needs someone to be a role model for the youngsters they are bringing up. Maluleka leads a clean life and is a model professional,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.