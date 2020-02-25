Mgosi 25.2.2020 10:18 am

Chiefs’ poor performance fuels Middendorp’s exit rumours

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs’ poor performance fuels Middendorp’s exit rumours

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at the PSL offices. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs management are still divided on coach Ernst Middendorp’s future, Phakaaathi has learnt. 

As previously reported, there are some within the Amakhosi management who have made it clear that they don’t see the German mentor as the right guy to lead the team.

“The team’s bad performances coupled with early exits in cups has made him even more unpopular, not only with the fans but with some in the big offices as well,” said a source.

“Their lead in the league is no longer sound and the displays are not promising, so that is bad for the coach. But his scouting ability makes it hard for some to easily allow that he be released. He gets quality players so easily and cheaply.”

Middendorp has, meanwhile, worked on his public relations skill and the club are said to be impressed with how he conducts himself in public now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Let’s see who the clever German is in Soweto derby – Pitso 26.2.2020
Win against Chiefs will make things interesting for Downs – Davids 26.2.2020
Length disagreement holding Maluleka contract extension at Chiefs – report 26.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 