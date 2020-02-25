Chiefs’ poor performance fuels Middendorp’s exit rumours

As previously reported, there are some within the Amakhosi management who have made it clear that they don’t see the German mentor as the right guy to lead the team.

“The team’s bad performances coupled with early exits in cups has made him even more unpopular, not only with the fans but with some in the big offices as well,” said a source.

“Their lead in the league is no longer sound and the displays are not promising, so that is bad for the coach. But his scouting ability makes it hard for some to easily allow that he be released. He gets quality players so easily and cheaply.”

Middendorp has, meanwhile, worked on his public relations skill and the club are said to be impressed with how he conducts himself in public now.

