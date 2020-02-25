Mgosi 25.2.2020 09:51 am

Ex-Chiefs star set to extend Tuks stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Collins Mbesuma of AmaTuks. ( Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

GladAfrica Championship side the University of Pretoria are said to be keen to renew the contract of veteran striker Collins Mbesuma at the end of the season. 

Mbesuma, affectionately known as “Ntofo-Ntofo” joined the side at the start of the current campaign for just a season.

“There was no option to renew in his contract but if he wishes to stay at the club we will not hesitate to offer him a new deal because he has really helped the side with his experience. For a team this young, we need people who will lead with experience in most departments and upfront, Mbesuma is exactly who we will need going forward,” said the source.

