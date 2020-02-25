Ex-Chiefs star set to extend Tuks stay

Mbesuma, affectionately known as “Ntofo-Ntofo” joined the side at the start of the current campaign for just a season.

“There was no option to renew in his contract but if he wishes to stay at the club we will not hesitate to offer him a new deal because he has really helped the side with his experience. For a team this young, we need people who will lead with experience in most departments and upfront, Mbesuma is exactly who we will need going forward,” said the source.

