Akpeyi upset with Kaizer Chiefs fans

Phakaaathi Reporter


Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has learned that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is not happy with how the club’s supporters reacted to the howler he committed in the team’s last game which gifted Maritzburg United a goal.

The Nigerian keeper failed to hold on to the ball and it helped their visitors at FNB Stadium to open the scoring and go on to win the match 2-1.

READ: Chiefs coach Middendorp not prepared to risk Khune

Amakhosi fans were agitated and shouted for Itumeleng Khune to be brought on.

“It really hurt him. He has just committed himself longer at the team because he thought they had accepted him but the latest episode had him questioning his decision to extend his stay. But he is a strong boy and he will get over it soon and get back and do his job the best way he knows how,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has sarcastically praised the club’s supporters as being intelligent people who understood that players made costly mistakes sometimes and wouldn’t shoot them down for it.

Akpeyi has been getting stick from the supporters for the error with some going as far as claiming that he should be permanently replaced by Itumeleng Khune in the No.1 position.

