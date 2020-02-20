Uthongathi star attracts Chiefs interest

Kaizer Chiefs might be facing Fifa transfer ban which could stop them from signing players, but that has not stopped football manager Bobby Motaung from looking around to find players who could bolster the team next season.

Chiefs have been barred by Fifa from signing new players for the next two transfer windows as a punishment for illegally signing Madagascan international Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. Amakhosi, however, have indicated that they would appeal the ban.

According to Isolezwe, Motaung is keeping tabs on Uthongathi FC player Pule Mmodi, who impressed him and club legend Doctor Khumalo during a Nedbank Cup game against Highlands Park.

Although Chiefs are said to be monitoring the players, no official offer has been made for the player’s services.

“When Uthongathi faced Highlands Park in the Last 32 round Doctor Khumalo praised Mmodi for the way he played,” a source was quoted as saying.

“Bobby Motaung called Khumalo to find out more about the player as he was also impressed. For now, no offer was made for the player and Chiefs hasn’t written to the club to start talks.

“In Uthongathi’s last league game over the weekend, a gentleman came to watch the Mmodi play and took notes during the game.”

