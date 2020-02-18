Former Bafana and Sundowns marksman loses interest in football

Rantie lost his contract at Sundowns last month after it was reported that he had been missing training for over a month.

READ: Manyisa’s future uncertain at Sundowns

“His situation is bad and everyone around him is feeling sorry for him but it just seems like he doesn’t care. There are people who love him and want to see him prosper, but still, he just can’t see it. It is going to be difficult for him to return to professional football with the way he left Sundowns,” said a source close to the player.

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe, has ordered the two factions in the club to find each other and put the team first.

Sundowns have been in the rumour mill for the past couple of months about two camps, one alleged to be led by coach Pitso Mosimane, while the other faction is believed to be headed by senior club official Alex Shakoane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.