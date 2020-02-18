Mgosi 18.2.2020 03:57 pm

Former Bafana and Sundowns marksman loses interest in football

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Bafana and Sundowns marksman loses interest in football

Tokelo Rantie (Barry Aldworth/BackpagePix)

It is feared troublesome striker Tokelo Rantie will no longer revive his football career as he has seemingly lost interest in football following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rantie lost his contract at Sundowns last month after it was reported that he had been missing training for over a month.

READ: Manyisa’s future uncertain at Sundowns

“His situation is bad and everyone around him is feeling sorry for him but it just seems like he doesn’t care. There are people who love him and want to see him prosper, but still, he just can’t see it. It is going to be difficult for him to return to professional football with the way he left Sundowns,” said a source close to the player.

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Mamelodi Sundowns president, Patrice Motsepe, has ordered the two factions in the club to find each other and put the team first.

Sundowns have been in the rumour mill for the past couple of months about two camps, one alleged to be led by coach Pitso Mosimane, while the other faction is believed to be headed by senior club official Alex Shakoane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitso reveals Sundowns’ special training for VUT match 20.2.2020
We were cleaning our yellow cards – Pitso 20.2.2020
Pitso showers Celtic’s Mabena with praises 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 