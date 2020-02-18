Mgosi 18.2.2020 03:18 pm

Nyatama shocked by Pirates exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nyatama shocked by Pirates exit

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama said he was shocked when he was told that he would be leaving the club, but doesn’t have any grudges with anyone at the team.

Nyatama has not seen much game time at the club and with a number of players in his position, the former Bloemfontein Celtic man’s future at Pirates was in doubt.

READ: Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates

“He didn’t see it coming even though he wasn’t playing that much. He was willing to work extra hard for a chance to play and put extra effort in at training. But the management of the club had other ideas. What I like about him is that he didn’t let this thing hold him back,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Pirates have moved up to position 18 in the latest African club rankings.

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have amassed an impressive 99 points and are catching up on their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who remain 17th in Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020
Pirates target opens up about contract situation at Maritzburg 20.2.2020
On this day in football history 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 