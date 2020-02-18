Nyatama shocked by Pirates exit

Nyatama has not seen much game time at the club and with a number of players in his position, the former Bloemfontein Celtic man’s future at Pirates was in doubt.

“He didn’t see it coming even though he wasn’t playing that much. He was willing to work extra hard for a chance to play and put extra effort in at training. But the management of the club had other ideas. What I like about him is that he didn’t let this thing hold him back,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Pirates have moved up to position 18 in the latest African club rankings.

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have amassed an impressive 99 points and are catching up on their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who remain 17th in Africa.

