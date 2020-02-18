Manyisa’s future uncertain at Sundowns

Manyisa has been at Downs since 2017 and is currently under a long-term injury cloud that ended his season in October.

“This injury has really turned things around for him because he thought this was a season that he was going to … try get much game time. Now that he is out he is not certain whether the club will extend his stay or not. But for some reason, he remains positive about it,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was angry at his players, even though they managed to beat Chippa United 3-0 over the weekend at Loftus Versfeld.

The Downs mentor believes that the scoreline could have been a lot more emphatic had it not been for his attackers’ wastefulness in the final third.

