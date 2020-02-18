Khune set to retain Chiefs’ No 1 jersey?

The supporters were unhappy with Akpeyi’s performance in the 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United at the weekend and some shouted at the coach at the end of the game, venting their anger at his insistence on using the Nigerian keeper.

“It works well for him because they have a cup game this weekend and he can give Khune a chance again. It will not be seen as dropping Akpeyi for his mistake that cost them the three points last Saturday. And I don’t see Akpeyi coming back for the Soweto derby a week later because his confidence was knocked when he made the mistake and the fans shouted Khune’s name,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was left to rue mistakes as his Amakhosi team were once again shot down by Maritzburg United who beat them 2-1 in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was not the first time that Amakhosi’s mistakes gifted Eric Tinkler’s side goals as the same happened in the Telkom Knockout semifinals and league game late last year.

