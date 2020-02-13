SuperSport undecided on star player’s future

The team is also not quite sure if they want to continue investing in a player who has hardly kicked a ball in the last two seasons.

“Thabo is a good player but the problem is that he is always nursing a serious injury and when he promises to come back, he plays a few games and returns to the casualty ward. That is the challenge that the club us faced with because he is one of the good earners. Improving his package may not be a good business decision, looking at his lack of fitness,” said a source.

Meanwhile, SuperSport have announced that Aubrey Modiba has signed a four-and-a-half-year extension which will see him at the club until 2024.

Modiba has been linked with SuperSport’s city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and the Brazilians are said to have tabled an offer for the 24-year-old, but was turned down by Matsatsantsa.

