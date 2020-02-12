Pitso unlikely to get his wish at Sundowns as contract talks stalls

It has been reported that Mosimane wants rights to re-establish the club’s development structures and have more input in them in terms of hiring staff to work with the youngsters.

REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract

“While his reasons are understandable as he wants synergy from the bottom to the top, it is a long shot. I don’t see it happening that he can be given such power. Management feel it could be too much for one person to have such control,” said a source. Negotiations are, however, continuing.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Phakaaathi has been led to understand that Mosimane and the club’s top brass do not see eye to eye, which is why Mosimane has not renewed his contract yet.

The biggest challenge is that the board is believed to make recommendations on who to sign and who to let go.

READ: Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report This rubs Mosimane up the wrong way and he allegedly wants his new contract to give him the sole power to decide.

