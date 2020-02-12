Mgosi 12.2.2020 09:34 am

Pitso unlikely to get his wish at Sundowns as contract talks stalls

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso unlikely to get his wish at Sundowns as contract talks stalls

Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane is unlikely to get his wish at Mamelodi Sundowns as his contract extension talks drag on.

It has been reported that Mosimane wants rights to re-establish the club’s development structures and have more input in them in terms of hiring staff to work with the youngsters.

REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract

“While his reasons are understandable as he wants synergy from the bottom to the top, it is a long shot. I don’t see it happening that he can be given such power. Management feel it could be too much for one person to have such control,” said a source. Negotiations are, however, continuing.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Phakaaathi has been led to understand that  Mosimane and the club’s top brass do not see eye to eye, which is why Mosimane has not renewed his contract yet.

The biggest challenge is that the board is believed to make recommendations on who to sign and who to let go.

READ: Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report

This rubs Mosimane up the wrong way and he allegedly wants his new contract to give him the sole power to decide.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns give update on Morena recovery 11.2.2020
‘Be careful of what you ask for’ – Pitso reacts to Cup draw 11.2.2020
Sundowns lose out on Modiba as he commits to SuperSport 11.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 