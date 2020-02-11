Mokwena question irritates Pirates media officer and coach Zinnbauer

The way Orlando Pirates coach, Josef Zinnbauer and media officer Thandi Merafe got irritated when a question was posed to the former on whether he would like Rulani Mokwena back in his technical team suggests there are some unresolved issues around the matter.

Responding to the question, Zinnbauer claimed he had answered the same question the previous week and when it was explained that it was a different question, Merafe intervened and said, “the coach has answered your question” before instructing that the microphone be taken away from the journalist asking the question.

Mokwena has been a notable absentee in the Buccaneers technical team and it was first said he had taken study leave to upgrade his coaching badges. He has since returned but is still not with the team on match days.

Meanwhile, Pirates official Floyd Mbele has rubbished reports that Egyptian giants Al Ahly were set to face Bucs in a friendly match in preparation for their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This was after reports emerged suggesting that the Soweto giants were set to face the Red Devils for a friendly two days before their Caf quarterfinal second leg match against Sundowns.

