Reported Sundowns target set to stay at Chiefs

Following rumours linking him with a possible move to Mamelodi Sundowns, a source close to Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has revealed that the Vaal-born player doesn’t see himself playing for another team at the moment and wants to make a successful career at Amakhosi.

“Those rumours are laughable because knowing him and what he has planned, he won’t leave Chiefs, especially now. He is just one of those players that feels like he owes the club a lot looking at what they have done in terms of developing him. He might leave the club one day, but not anytime soon,” said the source.

Chiefs announced that they will appeal the sentence set down by football’s world governing body, Fifa, on the matter involving the transfer of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana.

Chiefs were handed a transfer ban for two windows by Fifa for illegally signing the Madagascan international.

This was after Chiefs failed to pay Dax’s former team Fosa Juniors a transfer fee in 2018, claiming that the player was a free agent, but Fifa has now ruled that Dax breached his contract with the Madagascan outfit by joining Amakhosi as he was still contracted to Fosa Juniors.

