More player exodus expected at Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates players during training at Rand Stadium (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

There will be further cleaning out at Orlando Pirates in June, Phakaaathi has been told.

The club are said to be getting rid of players who are considered dead wood in the team as they look for a fresh start.

Pirates released Asavela Mbekile and Musa Nyatama during the January transfer period. They also loaned out defenders Justice Chabalala and Tebogo Tlolane to Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United respectively.

And according to a source, more players will could be released at the end of the season.

“There could have been more players released in January but they were afraid of causing confusion and fear in the team. There are a lot of players who are still in the team because of their name but they are not pulling their weight and could be shown the door very soon. The coach (Josef Zinnbauer) has asked that he be given a little more time with them before he makes a proper decision,” claimed a source.

