Mgosi 7.2.2020 10:05 am

Did Pirates block Nyatama’s move to Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The old rivalry between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs seems to have risen again with both clubs not willing to see their players crossing directly to the other side.

A source says it started when Pirates wanted Pule Ekstein last season and it muddied the waters, as Amakhosi were uncomfortable with that despite having terminated his contract.

“His move across town was blocked somehow. And it has happened again with Musa Nyatama who could have joined Chiefs but was only released if he would join any other team but Chiefs. The same happened with (Lorenzo) Gordinho,” said the source.

In the old days, it was taboo for a player to move from Pirates to Chiefs and vice versa and these allegations suggest that that old rivalry has been resuscitated.

Nyatama has since joined Highlands Park on a free transfer after he was released by Pirates during the January transfer period.

