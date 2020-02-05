Former Chiefs star contemplates retirement

After leaving BB Erzurumspor in Turkey at the end of last season, former Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars winger Siphiwe Tshabalala is said to be thinking about hanging up his boots so that he can focus on his businesses, a source close to the player has claimed.

Tshabalala has been linked with many teams in the PSL as well as GladAfrica Championship side Swallows FC, who are prepared to offer him a contract, while there have also been reports that he might go back to Europe.

“Shabba is running businesses also involved in a lot of projects. So, this time he has spent without a team has given him an opportunity to see how the businesses are doing and has been focused on that,” said the source.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Highlands Park and Maritzburg United are also believed to be interested in signing the former Bafana Bafana star.

