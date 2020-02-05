Valuables stolen as thieves break into Pirates midfielder’s house  

According to a source close to the player, Motshwari, who lives in Roodepoort in the West Rand, Johannesburg, walked into his house and discovered that thieves had stolen most of his valuable stuff.

The Bucs energetic player is said to be hurt about what transpired and is thinking about relocating.

“It’s really sad what transpired. Ben is really hurt because of the things that were stolen are very special and precious to him. He has been living in that place for quite a while now and what happened has really freaked him out,” said the source.

“He really doesn’t know what to do now and is really worried because he spends most of his time away from home and he thinks the person or people who done that will come back again for more.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.