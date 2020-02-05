Mgosi 5.2.2020 11:55 am

Valuables stolen as thieves break into Pirates midfielder’s house  

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Valuables stolen as thieves break into Pirates midfielder’s house  

Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Gallo Images)

While enjoying a good run with Orlando Pirates following the club’s five games unbeaten run, midfielder Ben Motshwari came home only to find that his place had been broken into this past weekend. 

According to a source close to the player, Motshwari, who lives in Roodepoort in the West Rand, Johannesburg, walked into his house and discovered that thieves had stolen most of his valuable stuff.

The Bucs energetic player is said to be hurt about what transpired and is thinking about relocating.

“It’s really sad what transpired. Ben is really hurt because of the things that were stolen are very special and precious to him. He has been living in that place for quite a while now and what happened has really freaked him out,” said the source.

“He really doesn’t know what to do now and is really worried because he spends most of his time away from home and he thinks the person or people who done that will come back again for more.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form 13.2.2020
Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards 13.2.2020
Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates 13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 