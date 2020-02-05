Mgosi 5.2.2020 09:40 am

Pirates star Lorch’s overseas move back on?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Thembinkosi Lorch’s possible move to Europe might happen at the end of the season, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.

The skilful winger was supposed to join Percy Tau at Belgium-based outfit Club Brugge. However, Pirates were reported to have declined the offer made for Lorch and negotiations fell through with the transfer deadline closing.

“He will be here for the rest of the season, but to be honest with you, it doesn’t seem like he will be playing in the PSL next campaign according to what I hear. And he is really eager to go play overseas, this is what he wants and has been dreaming about since he started playing football. But what I like about him is that he knows that his time will come and doesn’t want to force things. He just wants to focus on helping the team for the rest of the season now,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Pirates are said to be the front runners to sign Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori at the end of the season.

