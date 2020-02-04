Mgosi 4.2.2020 10:09 am

REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract

Phakaaathi Reporter
REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has been led to understand that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and the club’s top brass do not see eye to eye, which is why Mosimane has not renewed his contract yet.

The biggest challenge is that the board is believed to make recommendations on who to sign and who to let go.

READ: Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report

This rubs Mosimane up the wrong way and he allegedly wants his new contract to give him the sole power to decide.

“The coach is the one who decides who he wants to bring in but the board has a tendency to sign players he did not tell them about and Pitso is not happy,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

This is not the first time the former African coach of the year has attracted interest from Egypt, as in 2016, Al Ahly’s rivals Zamalek were keen to have him as their head coach, but he chose to remain with Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mosimane tips Chiefs to win the league title   12.2.2020
Maritzburg aiming for maximum points against Wits and Chiefs 12.2.2020
Pitso turns to Hunt to stop Chiefs for him 12.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 