REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract

The biggest challenge is that the board is believed to make recommendations on who to sign and who to let go.

READ: Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report

This rubs Mosimane up the wrong way and he allegedly wants his new contract to give him the sole power to decide.

“The coach is the one who decides who he wants to bring in but the board has a tendency to sign players he did not tell them about and Pitso is not happy,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

This is not the first time the former African coach of the year has attracted interest from Egypt, as in 2016, Al Ahly’s rivals Zamalek were keen to have him as their head coach, but he chose to remain with Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.