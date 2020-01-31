Celtic door remains open for Mayambela

The skillful winger spent a number of seasons at Phunya Sele Sele before going on to spend time at Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

Mayambela joined the Citizens after former coach Benni McCarthy asked club chairman John Comitis to sign the player as the club needed to bolster their midfield.

“He is a free agent and can choose to go to any team that he wants, but what I know is that Mayambela will always be welcomed at Celtic,” said the source.

