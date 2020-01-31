Mgosi 31.1.2020 09:51 am

Celtic door remains open for Mayambela

Mark Mayambela of Chippa United is challenged by Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mark Mayambela’s departure from Cape Town City has raised eyebrows, with a source at Bloemfontein Celtic telling this paper that the midfielder would gladly be welcomed back at the club should he want to make a comeback.

The skillful winger spent a number of seasons at Phunya Sele Sele before going on to spend time at Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

Mayambela joined the Citizens after former coach Benni McCarthy asked club chairman John Comitis to sign the player as the club needed to bolster their midfield.

“He is a free agent and can choose to go to any team that he wants, but what I know is that Mayambela will always be welcomed at Celtic,” said the source.

