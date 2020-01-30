Memela set for new Pirates deal

Orlando Pirates are set to offer forward Luvuyo Memela a new contract, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Memela signed a one-year deal with Bucs at the beginning of the season and that contract is set to expire at the end of June. He will then be a free agent.

However, according to a source, Pirates want to extend Memela’s deal following his new found form.

“He is playing well for Pirates and the new coach (Josef Zinnbauer) likes him so the talks over a new contract will begin soon,” said the source.

“He’s turning 33 in July and the club was not sure of whether or not to renew his contract, but now he looks set to stay. I’m not sure, though, if he will accept the one-year deal that will be offered by the club, considering his age. I think that will be his last big contract and I’m sure he will be pushing for more than one year, but let’s wait and see,” said the source.

Memela joined Pirates from National First Division side Cape Town All Stars in July 2015.

This season he has played 10 games in all competitions for Pirates and made three assists.

