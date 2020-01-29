Pirates show interest in Maritzburg duo

Phakaaathi has learnt that Orlando Pirates are interested in signing Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck.

According to a source, Pirates are planning to approach Maritzburg about the services of the duo at the end of the season.

“They wanted to sign them now during the January transfer, but the new coach (Josef) Zinnbauer told the management that he would like to work with the current squad for now,” said the source.

Ofori has long been linked with the Buccaneers and it now seems that Pirates are ready to buy the Ghanaian international from the Team of Choice.

De Reuck, who has played all 19 league matches for Maritzburg so far this season, is seen as a long term replacement for the ageing Pirates captain Happy Jele.

