Ex-Chiefs midfielder falls victim to phone cloning

According to a source, Ekstein was lucky to have noticed something was wrong after his close friend sent him a message on social media.

READ: Former Chiefs star Ekstein finds new home

“He is not sure who is behind all of this, but the problem was quickly solved because a friend of his sent him a message on Facebook after these people asked him for money pretending to be Ekstein. People like messing with other people’s lives and this is so wrong” said a source close to the player.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi last week, Ekstein has made his move to Sabail FK after parting ways with Azerbaijan club Sabah FC last year in December.

The midfielder will wear his usual jersey number 27 at his club, having also worn the jersey at Chiefs and Sabah.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.