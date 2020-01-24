Wage demands block Ntshangase’s Chiefs exit

According to a source, Golden Arrows and Black Leopards were willing to take the 26-year-old midfielder on loan, but were unable to match his salary demands.

“Unless he lowers his salary demands, then he is going to stay with Chiefs, at least for now,” said the source.

Ntshangase is yet to make an appearance for Chiefs this season.

His deal with Chiefs is set to expire at the end of June, but the club has an option to renew it for a further year.

