Mosimane has been vocal about needing an “out and out” striker to relieve the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebohang Maboe of the goalscoring responsibilities at Masandawana.

“He was really hoping he could lend Knowledge (Musona) but now that looks unlikely, he is looking at other options. But you know how particular he is about who he signs,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.