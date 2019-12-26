Sundowns set to release AWOL Rantie

According to a source close to Sundowns, the club is tired of the former Bafana Bafana striker’s shenanigans and is ready terminate his contract.

“Pitso gave Rantie a chance when no one wanted him, but now he is back to his old ways of not attending training and going AWOL. They will release him soon,” said the source.

Rantie signed a three-year contract with Sundowns in September, having been without a club after he was released without kicking a ball by Cape Town City last December.

Now it seems Rantie will be looking for a new job soon.

