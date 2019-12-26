Mgosi 26.12.2019 02:21 pm

Sundowns set to release AWOL Rantie

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Sundowns set to release AWOL Rantie

Tokelo Rantie. Photo: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be ready to terminate the contract of Tokelo Rantie who is believed to have gone AWOL.

According to a source close to Sundowns, the club is tired of the former Bafana Bafana striker’s shenanigans and is ready terminate his contract.

“Pitso gave Rantie a chance when no one wanted him, but now he is back to his old ways of not attending training and going AWOL. They will release him soon,” said the source.

Rantie signed a three-year contract with Sundowns in September, having been without a club after he was released without kicking a ball by Cape Town City last December.

Now it seems Rantie will be looking for a new job soon.

