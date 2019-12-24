Ex-Chief target joins Championship side

The 32-year old’s deal with Richards Bay is long overdue according to a source at the club, and it was just a matter of getting into agreements to finalise the deal.

However, the player has been signed and the club reckons he will be a great addition to the team which is full of youngsters and his experience will be vital.

“Mhlengi could have long signed with the club, but you know sometimes the two parties can’t really get into an agreement and the negotiations take long. Anyway, at his age, I think he got himself a very nice deal and the club is happy to have him. He is a good player and we have seen that in the past. Even during training sessions, you can see that he still has a lot to offer. Our young players will learn a lot from him,” said the source.

