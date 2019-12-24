Mgosi 24.12.2019 10:31 am

Ex-Chief target joins Championship side

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chief target joins Championship side

Mhlengi Cele (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former AmaZulu FC striker and Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Mhlengi Cele will now be playing his football in the GladAfrica Championship after signing with Richards Bay FC.

The 32-year old’s deal with Richards Bay is long overdue according to a source at the club, and it was just a matter of getting into agreements to finalise the deal.

However, the player has been signed and the club reckons he will be a great addition to the team which is full of youngsters and his experience will be vital.

“Mhlengi could have long signed with the club, but you know sometimes the two parties can’t really get into an agreement and the negotiations take long. Anyway, at his age, I think he got himself a very nice deal and the club is happy to have him. He is a good player and we have seen that in the past. Even during training sessions, you can see that he still has a lot to offer. Our young players will learn a lot from him,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs pegged back in United draw 22.12.2019
Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg 22.12.2019
Middendorp only knows Bucs coach by name  20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 