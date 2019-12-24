Out-of-favour Pirates players given chance to impress new coach

According to a source, Zinnbauer will have the last say on the number of players he would like to work with and players who will be deemed surplus to requirement for the rest of the season.

“With a new coach comes a lot of changes. Initially, the list of players who were to be sent on loan was already there, but the coach wanted to check the whole squad. So, I will just say for now everyone is safe and I’m sure every player will raise their hands now to stay at the club. But the plan is still there, some players will certainly be sent out on loan.

“It will all be up to the coach on who he will keep at the club since he will be looking to implement his philosophy and strategy. For some reason, I think we are going to see a number of changes in the team, especially with the way we play,” said the source.

