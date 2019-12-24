Mgosi 24.12.2019 10:15 am

Out-of-favour Pirates players given chance to impress new coach

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Josef Zinnbauer coach of Orlando Pirates during Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium. (Pic BackpagePix)

The plan to send some players on loan in the January transfer window has been placed on hold with the arrival of new Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, who has to assess the whole squad first.

According to a source, Zinnbauer will have the last say on the number of players he would like to work with and players who will be deemed surplus to requirement for the rest of the season.

“With a new coach comes a lot of changes. Initially, the list of players who were to be sent on loan was already there, but the coach wanted to check the whole squad. So, I will just say for now everyone is safe and I’m sure every player will raise their hands now to stay at the club. But the plan is still there, some players will certainly be sent out on loan.

“It will all be up to the coach on who he will keep at the club since he will be looking to implement his philosophy and strategy. For some reason, I think we are going to see a number of changes in the team, especially with the way we play,” said the source.

