Sundowns renew interest in SuperSport star

Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to have renewed their interest in the young Modiba while Furman could consider a return to England at the end of his contract with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

United coach Kaitano Tembo seems to be planning ahead and is surprisingly not looking for replacements in midfield, but is planning to get a new striker in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a SuperSport United source.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane and the club are currently not finding each other when it comes to the negotiation of his new contract.

Mosimane’s stay at Chloorkop will amount to seven-and-a-half years when his current deal reaches its expiry date at the end of the season.

