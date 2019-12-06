Mgosi 6.12.2019 04:57 pm

Nodada attracts interest from Europe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City are like a market trader trying yo sway flies away from his fruit stock as they wave off clubs interested in their midfielder, Thabo Nodada, Phakaaathi Plus has learnt. 

A source claims that there has been some interest in the 24-year-old with Sundowns and a Scandinavian club in that mix.

“He is young but mature for his age. He has been consistent for over three years now so it is natural that other clubs would want to have such a player. But City are not ready to part with him yet and keeping suitor away,” said the source.

