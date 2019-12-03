Mgosi 3.12.2019 11:16 am

Mosimane and Sundowns locked in contract negotiations

Mosimane and Sundowns locked in contract negotiations

Pitso Mosimane (Head Coach Mamelodi Sundowns) and Patrice Motsepe during the Mamelodi Sundowns media briefing at Hyundai Head Office. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Mosimane’s stay at Chloorkop will amount to seven-and-a-half years when his current deal reaches its expiry date at the end of the season.

Phakaaathi understands that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane and the club are currently not finding each other when it comes to the negotiation of his new contract.

READ: Mbalula ‘sad’ for Lebese after tell-all interview

“Jingles” is not intending on sitting in the dugout beyond the age of 60 and he will be celebrating his 56th birthday next year in July, meaning if Downs are to renew his contract, they will need to open the cheque book for the former Bafana Bafana coach,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Mosimane sounded like he was not pleased with how his team played against Petro de Luanda on Saturday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mosimane wanted his team to score more goals instead of playing pretty football.

