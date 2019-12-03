Pirates show interest in Baroka defender

“They seem very interested and I believe the negotiations between the two sides have already started and a deal could be reached for him to make a switch in January. I think Pirates will offer another defender, possibly (Justice) Chabalala to sweeten the deal,” said a source close to the player.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, word coming from the Pirates camp is that the club will send a couple of players to Chippa United on loan during the January transfer period.

According to a source, Linda Mntambo, Bongani Sam, Asavela Mbekile, Tebogo Tlolane, and Zakhele Lepasa will be sent to the Chilli Boys to get game time.

