Mgosi 3.12.2019 10:49 am

Pirates show interest in Baroka defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates show interest in Baroka defender

Bonginkosi Makume of Baroka FC (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates are said to be closely monitoring Baroka FC’s central defender, Bonginkosi Makume as they look to fortify their defence which has been a weak link in the team this season.

“They seem very interested and I believe the negotiations between the two sides have already started and a deal could be reached for him to make a switch in January. I think Pirates will offer another defender, possibly (Justice) Chabalala to sweeten the deal,” said a source close to the player.

READ: Pirates set to send players to Chippa on loan

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, word coming from the Pirates camp is that the club will send a couple of players to Chippa United on loan during the January transfer period.

According to a source, Linda Mntambo, Bongani Sam, Asavela Mbekile, Tebogo Tlolane, and Zakhele Lepasa will be sent to the Chilli Boys to get game time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sex abuse-accused coach Micho headed back to SA ‘to handle some issues’ 3.12.2019
Micho sacked by Zamalek – reports 2.12.2019
Baroka boss divorces wife over love child 2.12.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Free data’ for all as Competition Commission orders MTN and Vodacom to slash prices

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 