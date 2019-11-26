Safa refuses to pay for Bafana coach’s trip

Phakaaathi has learned that the South African Football Association refused to pay for Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki to go and watch the Under-23 side in their ultimately successful bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It is believed Ntseki wanted to travel to Cairo to watch the team, many of whom played under him at youth level.

Safa, however, seem to still have financial problems, with the subject of bonuses for the squad again raising its head as South Africa returned from Egypt on Saturday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan gave an incredibly tetchy response when asked about the matter on Saturday, though he did add that he would be discussing incentives with coach David Notoane and captain Tercious Malepe this week.

Meanwhile, Ntseki is not amused by the reports that the Safa appointed him because he was the cheap option.

This comes after reports emerged that Safa was running out of money and had to settle for Ntseki because they couldn’t afford the other candidates for the Bafana head coach job.

