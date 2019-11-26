Differing reports may suggest unhappiness at Chiefs

It is said that there is some unhappiness in the team.

“It might be a small thing but why did management come out and say (Itumeleng) Khune is fit and ready for selection just a few hours after the coach had said he wasn’t? That tells you that things are not fine but no one wants to come out clean on anything at the moment because the team has been doing well,” said the source.

The source also questioned Khama Billiat’s suspicious exclusion from the team after he had played a starring role for Zimbabwe in the Afcon qualifiers.

