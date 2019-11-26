Mgosi 26.11.2019 09:43 am

Differing reports may suggest unhappiness at Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune with George Maluleka (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

There was some tension in the Kaizer Chiefs camp ahead of Sunday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal against Maritzburg United, Phakaaathi sources have claimed.

It is said that there is some unhappiness in the team.

READ: Chiefs winger Molangoane could face early retirement – report

“It might be a small thing but why did management come out and say (Itumeleng) Khune is fit and ready for selection just a few hours after the coach had said he wasn’t? That tells you that things are not fine but no one wants to come out clean on anything at the moment because the team has been doing well,” said the source.

The source also questioned Khama Billiat’s suspicious exclusion from the team after he had played a starring role for Zimbabwe in the Afcon qualifiers.

