No new signings for Chiefs in January?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs

There will not be a lot of changes at Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window with the technical team led by Ernst Middendorp said to be happy with what they have.

But, a source claimed, they have their eyes on certain players they believe could add value to what they have and if it is possible, they could be brought in.

“There is a great sense of unity at the club right now and the coach has managed to instil a winning mentality and a fighting spirit. They would not want to mess that up by doing unnecessary transfers. They are aware that as the season goes on, there will be injuries and maybe fatigue but they are confident that they have enough players to go for the entire season without losing momentum. You must remember there are players like James Kotei who are yet to get their chance,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has urged the Chiefs supporters to refrain from celebrating for now, saying there was still seven months before the end of the season.

Amakhosi find themselves at the top of the Absa Premiership standings, 10-points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have one game in hand.

