No new signings for Chiefs in January

Ex-Pirates star struggling to find a club

Baroka determined to hold on to Chiefs target

Sundowns’ foreign player keen to play for Bafana

Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.