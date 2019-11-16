Mgosi 16.11.2019 02:30 pm

Ex-Chiefs defender ready to resurrect coaching career

Ex-Chiefs defender ready to resurrect coaching career

Mokete Tsotetsi former coach of Maccabi FC (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Former Maccabi FC coach, Mokete Tsotetsi is ready to rebuild his coaching career after he was unceremoniously removed from his position at the now defunct club last season.

Mokete spent a few months at ABC Motsepe League side, Spears United earlier this season but left them as he wanted to upgrade his coaching badges and too on  Caf license course with Safa.

READ: Mphahlele facing uncertain future at Chiefs

“He is a good coach and build his reputation when he helped Maccabi win promotion. He did fairly well when they were in the GladAfrica Championship but then with the politics at the club, he was stripped of his position and made assistant which he took like a true professional and worked well with (Joel) Masutha,” said a source close to the former Kaizer Chiefs defender.

