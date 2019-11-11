Mphahlele facing uncertain future at Chiefs

Mphahlele has found it difficult to retain his place in the Chiefs’ starting line-up since his return from a long-term injury.

Reeve Frosler is the preferred right back at Chiefs, with Siphosanke Ntiya-Ntiya, Njabulo Blom and Kgotso Moleko deputising for him.

After making the bench for the Chippa United game, Mphahlele was in the stands for the Soweto derby game against Orlando Pirates this past weekend.

“Rama is injury prone. He comes back from injury and play a couple of games before getting injured again. Plus he is on a big salary, so the club cannot afford to keep an injury-prone player,” said a source.

Mphahlele still has two years left on his contract, so it will be interesting to see if Chiefs will release him outright or loan him out.

