Pirates open to selling Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix)

Thembinkosi Lorch is said to have been promised that if an offer came in January, Orlando Pirates would seriously consider it, Phakaaathi Plus has learned. 

Lorch was the subject of transfer speculation before the start of the season with offers from clubs in France and Belgium said to have been turned down.

When the season started, his form was not at its best which fuelled speculation that he wasn’t happy with the declined offers.

“There have been talks and he understands why they were not entertained,” said a source.

