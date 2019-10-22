Frustrated goalkeeper wants out at Pirates

With age not on his side and a lack of game time still a major problem, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is said to be considering finding a new club in the next transfer window.

Mpontshane hasn’t been able to make the No 1 spot his own in the last four years he has been at Bucs and is their third-choice keeper.

“He is old now, he is 33 and is not getting game time at the club. It’s a huge concern for him and he really wants to play before he hangs up his boots. I have heard he will be pushing to get a new club, probably by the next transfer window, but we will see what happens,” said the source.

