Player exodus expected at Wits in January

Among those said to be leaving the Students is veteran forward Elias Pelembe. The 35-year-old has only made one appearance for Wits so far this season.

Left back Lehlohonolo Nonyane as well as centre back Joseph Douhadji are also believed to be on their way out of Wits.

Togolese-born Douhadji joined the Students at the beginning of the season, but word is that he has not showed Wits coach Gavin Hunt that he has what it takes to play in the Absa Premiership.

“They will either loan him out to get game time or they will release him if no club is willing to take him. As for Nonyane, he is definitely on his way out,” a source close to Wits told Phakaaathi.

“Coach Gavin is looking to add a couple of players in January to beef up his squad, so Wits have to release some players to make way for the new signings.”

Wits are currently second on the log standings with 15 points after six games, but have played two games less than log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

They lost 3-1 on penalties to Maritzburg United in the first round of the Telkom Knockout this past weekend.

