Tembo set for new SuperSport deal

Tembo, whose contract is up at the end of season, has done himself a huge favour by winning the MTN8 Cup and according to a source, management are looking to reward him with a new contract, believing he could still do a lot at the club.

“I hear he will certainly be given a new contract. The bosses believe in him after winning the MTN8. The players respect him so much plus he has been there for a long time, that’s why it was easy for him to get things on the right track,” said the source.

