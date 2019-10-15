Friday drinking sprees cost ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker his job

A Phakaaathi source has revealed that Phumlani Mkhize was fired as coach at an SAB League team in Intshanga outside Durban after he was found to have gone on drinking sprees with the club’s rivals.

“He was doing well and his team were fighting for league honours. The owner of the club was treating him well and even gave him a car to drive around in. But he was lured by rivals to several drinking sprees on Fridays and his team started suffering. It is suspected they urged him to ease up so they could overtake his club in the standings,” said the source.

