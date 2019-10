Drinking sprees cost ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker his job

Some Sundowns players angered by Mosimane’s comments

Former Pirates striker begins repair job at FS Stars

Coaches feeling the heat ahead of TKO clashes

Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.